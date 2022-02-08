Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) Updates Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) issued an update on its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.160-$0.200 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.170. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of Core Laboratories stock traded down $0.60 on Tuesday, reaching $26.42. 917,264 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 410,295. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. Core Laboratories has a twelve month low of $21.08 and a twelve month high of $49.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.44, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 2.81. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $24.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.06.

Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20. Core Laboratories had a return on equity of 21.03% and a net margin of 4.20%. The company had revenue of $125.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $122.39 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.18 earnings per share. Core Laboratories’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Core Laboratories will post 1.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 14th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.15%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 11th. Core Laboratories’s payout ratio is presently 9.30%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CLB shares. StockNews.com raised Core Laboratories from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Core Laboratories from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Core Laboratories from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and decreased their price target for the company from $36.00 to $32.00 in a report on Monday, October 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Core Laboratories currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $30.30.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CLB. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in shares of Core Laboratories during the third quarter worth approximately $275,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Core Laboratories during the third quarter worth approximately $754,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Core Laboratories by 318.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 620,718 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $24,177,000 after purchasing an additional 472,415 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.00% of the company’s stock.

Core Laboratories NV engages in the provision of proprietary and patented reservoir description, production enhancement, and reservoir management services to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following business segments: Reservoir Description and Production Enhancement. The Reservoir Description segment encompasses the characterization of petroleum reservoir rock, fluid, and gas samples and provides analytical and field services to characterize properties of crude oil and petroleum products.

