Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE:VSH) Announces Earnings Results

Posted by on Feb 8th, 2022

Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE:VSH) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The semiconductor company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62, Briefing.com reports. Vishay Intertechnology had a return on equity of 17.68% and a net margin of 9.76%. The company had revenue of $843.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $824.48 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.28 earnings per share. Vishay Intertechnology’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. Vishay Intertechnology updated its Q1 2022 guidance to EPS.

Shares of VSH stock traded down $0.84 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $19.72. 4,442 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 791,557. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.34. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $21.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.02. Vishay Intertechnology has a fifty-two week low of $19.00 and a fifty-two week high of $26.50.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 7th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.03%. This is an increase from Vishay Intertechnology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 6th. Vishay Intertechnology’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.42%.

Separately, Cowen decreased their price target on Vishay Intertechnology from $27.00 to $22.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 14th.

About Vishay Intertechnology

Vishay Intertechnology, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of discrete semiconductors and passive components. It operates through the following segments: MOSFET (metal oxide semiconductor field-effect transistor), Diodes, Optoelectronic Components, Resistors, Inductors, and Capacitors. The MOSFET segment offers semiconductors which function as solid state switches to control power.

