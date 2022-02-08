Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. Acquires Shares of 165,647 Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 165,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,364,000.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. RIVER & MERCANTILE INVESTMENTS Ltd bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $253,513,000. Yale University lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 13,254.5% during the 2nd quarter. Yale University now owns 4,406,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,252,000 after buying an additional 4,373,986 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 152,887,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,876,775,000 after buying an additional 3,775,572 shares during the last quarter. WealthNavi Inc. raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 15.2% in the third quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 26,980,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,362,230,000 after purchasing an additional 3,549,798 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 20.4% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 17,096,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $880,805,000 after purchasing an additional 2,894,650 shares during the last quarter.
Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF stock opened at $49.39 on Tuesday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $47.59 and a 52 week high of $53.49. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $50.36.
