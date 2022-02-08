Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. Buys 4,147 Shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) by 15.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,010 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,147 shares during the period. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $6,802,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 40.7% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 325 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Albemarle by 18.4% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 373 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Albemarle by 16.1% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 375 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of Albemarle in the 3rd quarter worth $88,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Albemarle by 63.5% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 412 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. 79.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Albemarle alerts:

ALB has been the subject of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Albemarle from $296.00 to $307.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. TheStreet cut shares of Albemarle from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and set a $295.00 price objective on shares of Albemarle in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Bank of America raised Albemarle from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on Albemarle from $144.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $245.48.

Shares of ALB opened at $220.00 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 116.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.52. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $232.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $235.06. Albemarle Co. has a twelve month low of $133.82 and a twelve month high of $291.48.

In other Albemarle news, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 1,337 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.00, for a total value of $348,957.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Scott Tozier sold 1,527 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.94, for a total value of $366,388.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,712 shares of company stock worth $1,415,548 over the last three months. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Albemarle Profile

Albemarle Corp. engages in the developing, manufacturing, and marketing of chemicals for consumer electronics, petroleum refining, utilities, packaging, construction, transportation, pharmaceuticals, crop production, food-safety, and custom chemistry services. It operates through the following segments: Lithium, Bromine Specialties, and Catalysts.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB).

Receive News & Ratings for Albemarle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albemarle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.