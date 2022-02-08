Sassicaia Capital Advisers LLC Invests $225,000 in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Sassicaia Capital Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 2,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PAYX. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Paychex by 63.7% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,681,456 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $287,721,000 after purchasing an additional 1,043,631 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in shares of Paychex by 6.5% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 14,817,219 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,589,902,000 after acquiring an additional 908,945 shares during the period. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Paychex in the second quarter worth $87,256,000. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Paychex in the third quarter worth $70,057,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of Paychex by 41.7% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,004,816 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $229,291,000 after acquiring an additional 589,558 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.85% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on PAYX shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Paychex from $118.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Paychex from $105.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Paychex to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th.

Barclays raised their target price on shares of Paychex from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. Finally, Cowen upgraded shares of Paychex from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Paychex presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $121.21.

In other Paychex news, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 591 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.04, for a total transaction of $72,716.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Martin Mucci sold 3,219 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.04, for a total transaction of $396,065.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 257,586 shares of company stock valued at $34,549,139 over the last ninety days. 11.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of PAYX stock traded down $0.73 on Tuesday, reaching $119.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,063 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,104,276. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $124.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $119.81. Paychex, Inc. has a 1 year low of $87.67 and a 1 year high of $138.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market capitalization of $43.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 0.93.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. Paychex had a net margin of 29.53% and a return on equity of 41.78%. Paychex’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Paychex, Inc. will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 28th. Paychex’s payout ratio is 74.79%.

Paychex Company Profile

Paychex, Inc engages in the provision of human capital management solutions for payroll, human resource, insurance and retirement for small and medium sized businesses. Its solutions include payroll services, hiring services, business insurance, time and attendance, employee benefits, finance and payments, human resources services and startup services.

