Sassicaia Capital Advisers LLC Acquires New Stake in MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR)

Sassicaia Capital Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,000 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $578,000. MicroStrategy comprises 1.6% of Sassicaia Capital Advisers LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its position in MicroStrategy by 0.4% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 4,390 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,539,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. increased its position in MicroStrategy by 11.4% in the third quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 195 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC increased its position in MicroStrategy by 4.5% in the third quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 531 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $307,000 after buying an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in MicroStrategy by 55.3% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 73 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in MicroStrategy by 444.4% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 49 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on MSTR. TheStreet upgraded MicroStrategy from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on MicroStrategy from $620.00 to $580.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. increased their target price on MicroStrategy from $780.00 to $871.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $950.00 target price on shares of MicroStrategy in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut MicroStrategy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $640.00.

Shares of MicroStrategy stock opened at $417.85 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $514.77 and a 200 day moving average of $628.83. MicroStrategy Incorporated has a 12 month low of $307.19 and a 12 month high of $1,315.00. The firm has a market cap of $4.33 billion, a PE ratio of -7.64 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20.

MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The software maker reported ($8.43) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by ($9.92). MicroStrategy had a negative net margin of 104.84% and a negative return on equity of 11.29%. The firm had revenue of $134.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $133.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.87 earnings per share. MicroStrategy’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that MicroStrategy Incorporated will post 6.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MicroStrategy, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise analytics and mobility software. The firm designs, develops, markets, and sells software platform through licensing arrangements and cloud-based subscriptions and related services. Its product packages include Hyper.Now, Consumer User Bundle, and Power User Bundle.

