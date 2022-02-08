Sassicaia Capital Advisers LLC Invests $1.65 Million in United States Natural Gas Fund LP (NYSEARCA:UNG)

Sassicaia Capital Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in United States Natural Gas Fund LP (NYSEARCA:UNG) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 82,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,653,000. United States Natural Gas Fund makes up approximately 4.7% of Sassicaia Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of UNG. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in United States Natural Gas Fund by 388.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 926,006 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $12,112,000 after buying an additional 736,328 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in United States Natural Gas Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at about $6,599,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in United States Natural Gas Fund in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,359,000. Jump Financial LLC lifted its stake in United States Natural Gas Fund by 122.8% in the 2nd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 380,656 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,979,000 after purchasing an additional 209,769 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oak Grove Capital LLC purchased a new position in United States Natural Gas Fund in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,829,000.

UNG opened at $15.05 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.72. United States Natural Gas Fund LP has a 1-year low of $9.04 and a 1-year high of $22.10.

United States Natural Gas Fund, LP is a limited partnership. The Company is a commodity pool that issues limited partnership interests (shares) traded on the NYSE Arca, Inc (the NYSE Arca). The investment objective of the Company is for the daily changes in percentage terms of its shares’ per share net asset value (NAV) to reflect the daily changes in percentage terms of the spot price of natural gas delivered at the Henry Hub, Louisiana, as measured by the daily changes in the price of the futures contracts on natural gas traded on the New York Mercantile Exchange (the NYMEX) that is the near month contract to expire, except when the near month contract is within two weeks of expiration, in which case it will be measured by the futures contract that is the next month contract to expire (the Benchmark Futures Contract), less its expenses.

