Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) is Mark Asset Management LP’s 10th Largest Position

Mark Asset Management LP cut its stake in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) by 13.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 95,733 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,040 shares during the quarter. Zscaler makes up approximately 2.7% of Mark Asset Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Mark Asset Management LP’s holdings in Zscaler were worth $25,103,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in shares of Zscaler by 47.2% during the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 3,436,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $742,409,000 after purchasing an additional 1,102,347 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in Zscaler by 43.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,200,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,281,000 after acquiring an additional 364,284 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in Zscaler by 20.4% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,773,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,933,000 after acquiring an additional 300,446 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Zscaler by 65.8% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 623,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,794,000 after acquiring an additional 247,542 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV grew its stake in Zscaler by 600.7% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 202,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,046,000 after acquiring an additional 173,427 shares during the period. 43.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Zscaler alerts:

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ZS shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Zscaler from $295.00 to $386.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $401.00 to $439.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $320.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $325.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Zscaler presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $359.32.

Zscaler stock traded up $1.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $263.93. 1,876 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,614,884. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $283.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $284.96. The company has a quick ratio of 2.59, a current ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. The company has a market cap of $36.97 billion, a PE ratio of -121.16 and a beta of 0.86. Zscaler, Inc. has a one year low of $157.03 and a one year high of $376.11.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.02. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 45.93% and a negative net margin of 39.13%. The company had revenue of $230.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $212.33 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.28) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Zscaler, Inc. will post -2.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Remo Canessa sold 4,730 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.01, for a total value of $1,419,047.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Karen Blasing sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.32, for a total value of $554,640.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 66,267 shares of company stock worth $20,935,472 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 20.30% of the company’s stock.

Zscaler Company Profile

Zscaler, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based internet security platform. It provides integrated and comprehensive solutions to customers using cloud platform, the Zscaler Zero Trust Exchange. The firm offers Zcaler internet access, private access, digital experience, and cloud protection. The company was founded by Jagtar Singh Chaudhry and K.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS).

Receive News & Ratings for Zscaler Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zscaler and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.