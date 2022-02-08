Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV) is North Peak Capital Management LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

North Peak Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV) by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,034,264 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 184,648 shares during the quarter. Hilton Grand Vacations makes up about 24.7% of North Peak Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. North Peak Capital Management LLC owned 4.70% of Hilton Grand Vacations worth $191,910,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Hilton Grand Vacations by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,932,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,332,000 after acquiring an additional 57,379 shares during the period. Capital International Investors grew its stake in Hilton Grand Vacations by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,296,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,003,000 after acquiring an additional 526,583 shares during the period. Parsifal Capital Management LP grew its stake in Hilton Grand Vacations by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Parsifal Capital Management LP now owns 3,927,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,579,000 after acquiring an additional 36,297 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in Hilton Grand Vacations by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,910,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,035,000 after acquiring an additional 465,662 shares during the period. Finally, Senator Investment Group LP acquired a new stake in Hilton Grand Vacations in the 2nd quarter valued at $82,780,000.

Shares of NYSE HGV traded up $0.54 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $49.25. 29 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 550,142. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -54.73 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a current ratio of 4.95. Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.87 and a twelve month high of $56.33.

Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.52. The business had revenue of $928.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $435.48 million. Hilton Grand Vacations had a negative net margin of 3.10% and a positive return on equity of 22.06%. The business’s revenue was up 346.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.08) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $82.00 price target on shares of Hilton Grand Vacations in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. TheStreet cut shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Hilton Grand Vacations in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.00.

In other news, insider Charles R. Jr. Corbin sold 17,526 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.88, for a total transaction of $909,248.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hilton Grand Vacations, Inc engages in marketing and sale of vacation ownership interval and management of resorts in urban destinations. It operates through the Real Estate Sales and Financing; and Resort Operations and Club Management segments. The Real Estate Sales and Financing segment refers to the sale of vacation ownership intervals on behalf of third-party developers using the Hilton Grand Vacations brand in exchange for sales, marketing and brand fees, and the financing solutions.

