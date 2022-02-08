iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) Shares Acquired by Wealthspire Advisors LLC

Wealthspire Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 21,465 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 870 shares during the quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF were worth $3,470,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Pacific Sun Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $1,465,000. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 20,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,249,000 after purchasing an additional 2,162 shares during the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 23.4% during the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 474 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 66,254 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,699,000 after purchasing an additional 1,224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hamilton Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 89.6% during the 3rd quarter. Hamilton Wealth LLC now owns 31,434 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,082,000 after purchasing an additional 14,859 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.44% of the company’s stock.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF stock opened at $131.64 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $143.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $156.67. iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF has a 12-month low of $122.50 and a 12-month high of $177.37.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th were given a dividend of $0.041 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 13th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.12%.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF Profile

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

