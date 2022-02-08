Wealthspire Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Wealthspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 13,742 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $2,703,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AXA S.A. lifted its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 126.1% in the 3rd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 360,496 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $70,910,000 after purchasing an additional 201,042 shares during the period. Strategic Global Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 31.5% in the 3rd quarter. Strategic Global Advisors LLC now owns 20,445 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,022,000 after purchasing an additional 4,899 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Dean Investment Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC now owns 25,776 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $5,070,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the period. Finally, Engine NO. 1 LLC purchased a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $240,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.66% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Robert C.T. Higginbotham sold 7,292 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.28, for a total value of $1,431,273.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William J. Stromberg sold 15,000 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.58, for a total value of $2,993,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

T. Rowe Price Group stock opened at $151.84 on Tuesday. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $143.64 and a 12 month high of $224.55. The firm has a market cap of $34.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.57, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $182.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $200.30.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The asset manager reported $3.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.12 by $0.05. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 36.10% and a net margin of 40.18%. The company had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.89 earnings per share. T. Rowe Price Group’s revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on TROW shares. Bank of America started coverage on T. Rowe Price Group in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $212.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut T. Rowe Price Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $190.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $240.00 to $198.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $212.00 to $191.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $222.00 to $202.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, T. Rowe Price Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $191.00.

T. Rowe Price Group Company Profile

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a global investment management organization, which engages in the provision of investment management services through its subsidiaries. It provides an array of mutual funds, subadvisory services, and separate account management for individual and institutional investors, retirement plans, and financial intermediaries.

