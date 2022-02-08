International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Shares Purchased by Wealthspire Advisors LLC

Wealthspire Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 43.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,340 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 6,456 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $2,965,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lcnb Corp grew its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 2.9% during the second quarter. Lcnb Corp now owns 2,511 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $368,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Farmers Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 5.1% during the third quarter. Farmers Trust Co. now owns 1,658 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 2.2% during the third quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 3,663 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $508,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 0.9% during the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 8,787 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,221,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 3.2% during the third quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,636 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $366,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. 55.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get International Business Machines alerts:

NYSE IBM opened at $137.24 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $130.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $133.06. International Business Machines Co. has a 52 week low of $114.56 and a 52 week high of $152.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36. The stock has a market cap of $123.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.61, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.09.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The technology company reported $3.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.30 by $0.05. International Business Machines had a net margin of 8.11% and a return on equity of 42.49%. The business had revenue of $16.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.07 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th will be paid a $1.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.78%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 103.31%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on IBM. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $124.00 to $118.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “positive” rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $153.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Sunday, January 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $151.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, International Business Machines currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $146.45.

International Business Machines Profile

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which provides integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Cloud and Cognitive Software, Global Business Services, Global Technology Services, Systems, and Global Financing.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM).

Receive News & Ratings for International Business Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Business Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.