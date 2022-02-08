Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp Grows Holdings in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp increased its position in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 145,599 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,208 shares during the quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $9,899,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DD. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 99,613 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,711,000 after buying an additional 11,591 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 73.4% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 11,629 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $899,000 after purchasing an additional 4,921 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 27.5% in the second quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 9,882 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $765,000 after purchasing an additional 2,133 shares in the last quarter. Bailard Inc. purchased a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the second quarter valued at $220,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 10.5% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 30,602 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,368,000 after purchasing an additional 2,916 shares in the last quarter. 69.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Leland Weaver sold 2,183 shares of DuPont de Nemours stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total transaction of $183,372.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Michael G. Goss sold 1,145 shares of DuPont de Nemours stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.50, for a total value of $93,317.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $98.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $96.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Vertical Research upgraded DuPont de Nemours from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.59.

DD opened at $75.37 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $78.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.56. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 1 year low of $66.37 and a 1 year high of $86.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.42 billion, a PE ratio of 6.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.46.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The basic materials company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.07. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 7.94% and a net margin of 36.78%. The business had revenue of $4.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.95 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 4.22 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This is a positive change from DuPont de Nemours’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. DuPont de Nemours’s payout ratio is presently 11.06%.

DuPont de Nemours Profile

DuPont de Nemours, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the development of specialty materials, chemicals, and agricultural products. It operates through the following segments: Electronics & Industrial; Water & Protection; and Mobility & Materials. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies differentiated materials and systems for a broad range of consumer electronics including mobile devices, television monitors, personal computers and electronics used in a variety of industries.

