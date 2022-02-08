Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp Grows Stake in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp raised its stake in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) by 8.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 235,860 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,600 shares during the period. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $6,991,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 2.3% in the third quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. now owns 13,110 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $389,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 25.1% in the third quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 1,574 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV grew its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 3.0% in the third quarter. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV now owns 10,760 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $319,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 53.6% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 911 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 4.2% in the third quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 8,342 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. 74.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Benchmark assumed coverage on Schlumberger in a research report on Friday, November 19th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Oddo Bhf assumed coverage on Schlumberger in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $44.50 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Schlumberger from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. BNP Paribas raised Schlumberger from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Schlumberger from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Schlumberger presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.42.

NYSE SLB opened at $40.27 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $33.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Schlumberger Limited has a 52 week low of $24.52 and a 52 week high of $41.04. The company has a market capitalization of $56.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.51 and a beta of 2.29.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The oil and gas company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.02. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 13.32% and a net margin of 8.20%. The firm had revenue of $6.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.22 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Schlumberger Limited will post 1.98 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 8th. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.88%.

In related news, CAO Howard Guild sold 25,500 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.02, for a total transaction of $995,010.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Dianne B. Ralston sold 12,885 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.04, for a total value of $399,950.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 46,634 shares of company stock worth $1,719,229 in the last three months. 0.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Schlumberger NV engages in the provision of technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production and processing to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following business segments: Digital and Integration; Reservoir Performance; Well Construction; and Production Systems. The Digital and Integration segment combines the company’s software and seismic businesses with its integrated offering of asset performance solutions.

