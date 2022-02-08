Wealthspire Advisors LLC Sells 6,155 Shares of Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:PBW)

Wealthspire Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:PBW) by 9.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 56,673 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,155 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF were worth $4,377,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in shares of Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF by 823.1% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 114,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,878,000 after acquiring an additional 130,839 shares in the last quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF by 921.1% during the 3rd quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 107,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,321,000 after buying an additional 97,177 shares in the last quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,606,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,107,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,185,000 after buying an additional 48,925 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Element Pointe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,961,000.

Shares of PBW stock opened at $54.17 on Tuesday. Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.08 and a fifty-two week high of $138.60. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $67.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.41.

