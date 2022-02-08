Wealthspire Advisors LLC Has $5.54 Million Holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Wealthspire Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 61.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 39,623 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,146 shares during the quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $5,539,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Procter & Gamble during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. acquired a new position in Procter & Gamble during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in Procter & Gamble during the 2nd quarter worth $60,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Procter & Gamble during the 3rd quarter worth $62,000. Finally, Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 26.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 598 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. 62.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Procter & Gamble stock opened at $160.32 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $387.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.33, a P/E/G ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The Procter & Gamble Company has a twelve month low of $121.54 and a twelve month high of $165.35. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $158.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $148.88.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.01. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.52% and a return on equity of 31.99%. The business had revenue of $20.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.34 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.64 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Friday, January 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.8698 per share. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 20th. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.48%.

In related news, Chairman David S. Taylor sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.07, for a total value of $8,203,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman David S. Taylor sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.01, for a total value of $4,000,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 689,945 shares of company stock valued at $109,109,542. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $175.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $161.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $145.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and issued a $146.00 price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Procter & Gamble has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $156.00.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

