Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp Sells 321 Shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp lowered its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) by 0.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 74,945 shares of the company’s stock after selling 321 shares during the quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $8,810,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 38,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,557,000 after buying an additional 2,357 shares during the period. Pacific Sun Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,195,000. Peterson Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Peterson Wealth Management now owns 48,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,738,000 after buying an additional 1,573 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 79,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,315,000 after buying an additional 4,282 shares during the period. Finally, Pallas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the period.

SDY stock opened at $125.38 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $126.86. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a fifty-two week low of $109.62 and a fifty-two week high of $132.20.

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

