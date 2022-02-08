Thermon Group (NYSE:THR) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Thermon Group (NYSE:THR) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $20.00 target price on the technology company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 11.92% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Thermon Holding Corp. is engaged in providing engineered thermal solutions, known as heat tracing, for process industries, including energy, chemical processing and power generation. Products offered by the Company include heating cables, tubing bundles and control systems while services offered by it includes design optimization, engineering, installation and maintenance services. Its products provide an external heat source to pipes, vessels and instruments for the purposes of freeze protection, temperature and flow maintenance and environmental monitoring. Thermon Holding Corp. is based in San Marcos, Texas. “

Separately, TheStreet raised Thermon Group from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday.

THR opened at $17.87 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.20. The firm has a market cap of $595.82 million, a PE ratio of 89.35 and a beta of 1.47. Thermon Group has a 12 month low of $15.59 and a 12 month high of $22.61. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Thermon Group (NYSE:THR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.01. Thermon Group had a return on equity of 4.54% and a net margin of 2.21%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.30 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Thermon Group will post 0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in THR. New South Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Thermon Group by 26.2% during the third quarter. New South Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,040,006 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $18,003,000 after buying an additional 216,089 shares in the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC increased its position in Thermon Group by 27.0% during the second quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 552,767 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,419,000 after buying an additional 117,460 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Thermon Group by 11,286.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 103,391 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,762,000 after buying an additional 102,483 shares in the last quarter. Roubaix Capital LLC purchased a new position in Thermon Group during the third quarter worth $1,694,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Thermon Group during the third quarter worth $1,674,000. 94.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Thermon Group Company Profile

Thermon Group Holdings, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and trade of engineered thermal solutions for process industries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States & Latin America (US-LAM), Canada, Europe, Middle East & Africa (EMEA), and Asia Pacific (APAC).

