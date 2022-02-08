Junto Capital Management LP Invests $47.78 Million in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM)

Junto Capital Management LP purchased a new position in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 83,754 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $47,780,000. Junto Capital Management LP owned about 0.15% of EPAM Systems at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 12.3% in the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 10,965 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $6,255,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 207.1% in the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 12,820 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $7,313,000 after acquiring an additional 8,646 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 198.3% in the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 5,167 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,640,000 after acquiring an additional 3,435 shares during the last quarter. Natixis acquired a new stake in shares of EPAM Systems in the second quarter worth approximately $4,012,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 5.5% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 41,034 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $20,966,000 after acquiring an additional 2,152 shares during the last quarter. 89.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:EPAM opened at $447.00 on Tuesday. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $338.69 and a 52 week high of $725.40. The company has a quick ratio of 3.31, a current ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market capitalization of $25.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.57. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $577.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $606.03.

EPAM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on EPAM Systems from $689.00 to $824.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. VTB Capital upgraded EPAM Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $750.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $645.11.

In other EPAM Systems news, SVP Boris Shnayder sold 1,250 shares of EPAM Systems stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $637.50, for a total value of $796,875.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Lawrence F. Solomon sold 6,759 shares of EPAM Systems stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $708.00, for a total value of $4,785,372.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 83,011 shares of company stock worth $56,859,180 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

EPAM Systems, Inc engages in the provision of software product development and digital platform engineering services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, and Russia. The company was founded by Leonid Lozner and Arkadiy Dobkin in 1993 and is headquartered in Newtown, PA.

