Junto Capital Management LP Acquires New Stake in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

Junto Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 101,513 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,402,000. TransDigm Group comprises about 2.0% of Junto Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. increased its position in TransDigm Group by 5.7% during the third quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 556 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $347,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Family Legacy Inc. increased its position in TransDigm Group by 2.4% in the third quarter. Family Legacy Inc. now owns 1,434 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $924,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC increased its position in TransDigm Group by 4.6% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 788 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $511,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in TransDigm Group by 7.2% in the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 524 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $327,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in TransDigm Group by 1.6% in the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,333 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,457,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.24% of the company’s stock.

Get TransDigm Group alerts:

Several analysts recently issued reports on TDG shares. Susquehanna increased their target price on TransDigm Group from $680.00 to $708.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Bank of America raised TransDigm Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $700.00 to $790.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on TransDigm Group from $668.00 to $720.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on TransDigm Group in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $700.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on TransDigm Group from $665.00 to $670.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TransDigm Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $719.50.

In other news, CEO Kevin M. Stein sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $661.47, for a total value of $26,458,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 11,500 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $571.72, for a total value of $6,574,780.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 63,000 shares of company stock worth $40,287,435 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 9.13% of the company’s stock.

TDG opened at $633.24 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $617.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $624.12. The company has a market capitalization of $34.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.01, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.57. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 52 week low of $552.72 and a 52 week high of $688.03.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The aerospace company reported $3.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.14 by ($0.14). TransDigm Group had a net margin of 14.17% and a negative return on equity of 20.33%. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.33 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 13.9 EPS for the current year.

About TransDigm Group

TransDigm Group, Inc engages in the production of engineered aerospace components, systems and subsystems. It operates through the following segments: Power and Control, Airframe and Non-Aviation. The Power and Control segment includes operations that primarily develop, produce and market systems and components that provide power to or control power of the aircraft utilizing electronic, fluid, power and mechanical motion control technologies.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TDG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG).

Receive News & Ratings for TransDigm Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransDigm Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.