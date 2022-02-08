Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. Sells 16,425 Shares of iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI)

Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. cut its stake in iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI) by 6.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 242,558 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,425 shares during the quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in iShares MSCI China ETF were worth $16,380,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI China ETF by 41.2% during the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 33,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,293,000 after acquiring an additional 9,908 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in iShares MSCI China ETF in the third quarter valued at $729,000. Fund Evaluation Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI China ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,280,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI China ETF by 219.4% during the 3rd quarter. Dimension Capital Management LLC now owns 251,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,017,000 after buying an additional 173,022 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its position in iShares MSCI China ETF by 32.7% during the 3rd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 115,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,833,000 after buying an additional 28,604 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI China ETF alerts:

NASDAQ:MCHI opened at $61.97 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI China ETF has a 52-week low of $58.71 and a 52-week high of $97.55. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.30.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 14th were issued a dividend of $0.477 per share. This is an increase from iShares MSCI China ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 13th.

iShares MSCI China ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI China ETF, formerly iShares MSCI China Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, of the MSCI China Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund is designed to measure the performance of the top 85% of equity securities by market capitalization in the Chinese equity markets.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI China ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI China ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.