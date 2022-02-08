First Manhattan Co. Sells 2,902 Shares of CSW Industrials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSWI)

First Manhattan Co. lessened its holdings in CSW Industrials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSWI) by 0.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 582,897 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,902 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. owned 3.69% of CSW Industrials worth $74,435,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CSWI. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of CSW Industrials by 16.0% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 11,990 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,531,000 after purchasing an additional 1,651 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in CSW Industrials in the 3rd quarter valued at $232,000. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its position in CSW Industrials by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 5,636 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $720,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. FIL Ltd raised its position in shares of CSW Industrials by 33.3% in the 3rd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in shares of CSW Industrials by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 947,346 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $120,976,000 after acquiring an additional 61,573 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSWI opened at $112.95 on Tuesday. CSW Industrials, Inc. has a 52-week low of $107.14 and a 52-week high of $145.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.91 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The business’s fifty day moving average is $118.05.

CSW Industrials (NASDAQ:CSWI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.11. CSW Industrials had a return on equity of 14.66% and a net margin of 9.55%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.59 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that CSW Industrials, Inc. will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 28th. CSW Industrials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.95%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CSWI. StockNews.com raised CSW Industrials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CSW Industrials from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of CSW Industrials in a research report on Thursday, January 27th.

In related news, SVP Luke Alverson sold 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.77, for a total transaction of $256,986.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Joseph B. Armes sold 2,701 shares of CSW Industrials stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.32, for a total value of $387,107.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,751 shares of company stock valued at $2,757,346 in the last ninety days. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CSW Industrials Company Profile

CSW Industrials, Inc provides performance solutions to customers. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Products and Specialty Chemicals. The Industrial products segment manufactures specialty mechanical products; fire and smoke protection products; architecturally-specified building products; and storage, filtration and application equipment.

