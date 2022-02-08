Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA Cuts Position in Airgain, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRG)

Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA lowered its stake in shares of Airgain, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRG) by 1.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 475,371 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,550 shares during the period. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA’s holdings in Airgain were worth $5,994,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Airgain during the second quarter worth $984,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Airgain by 2.7% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 489,487 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,093,000 after acquiring an additional 12,751 shares during the period. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Airgain by 0.8% during the third quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 278,838 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,516,000 after acquiring an additional 2,085 shares during the period. North Run Capital LP increased its position in shares of Airgain by 73.3% during the second quarter. North Run Capital LP now owns 468,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,650,000 after acquiring an additional 198,000 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Airgain by 8.2% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 226,629 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,673,000 after acquiring an additional 17,122 shares during the period. 56.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Airgain alerts:

In related news, Director James K. Sims acquired 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.54 per share, for a total transaction of $57,240.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director James K. Sims acquired 9,701 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.50 per share, with a total value of $101,860.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 16,000 shares of company stock valued at $162,231 in the last 90 days. 11.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ AIRG opened at $9.40 on Tuesday. Airgain, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.88 and a 1 year high of $29.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $94.89 million, a P/E ratio of -14.46 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.23.

Airgain (NASDAQ:AIRG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The technology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.06). Airgain had a negative net margin of 10.36% and a negative return on equity of 8.41%. The company had revenue of $15.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.85 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.03) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Airgain, Inc. will post -0.63 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Airgain in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on shares of Airgain in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Cowen downgraded shares of Airgain from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Airgain from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of Airgain from $27.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.20.

About Airgain

Airgain, Inc provides embedded antenna products, integration support and test services. The firm works in partnership with the entire ecosystem, including carriers, chipset suppliers, OEMs, and ODMs. Its products include embedded, external and carrier-class antennas. The company offers custom antenna design and performance validation services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AIRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Airgain, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRG).

Receive News & Ratings for Airgain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airgain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.