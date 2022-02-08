Asset Management Group Inc. Sells 486 Shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR)

Asset Management Group Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR) by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 9,911 shares of the company’s stock after selling 486 shares during the period. Asset Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $562,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of SCHR. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 62,379.4% during the third quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 495,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,098,000 after acquiring an additional 494,669 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $14,712,000. Assetmark Inc. bought a new position in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $12,744,000. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 5.9% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 2,601,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,964,000 after buying an additional 145,495 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 1,816.5% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 106,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,018,000 after buying an additional 100,581 shares in the last quarter.
Shares of NYSEARCA SCHR opened at $54.77 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $55.76. Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 52-week low of $54.71 and a 52-week high of $57.86.
