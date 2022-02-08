FIL Ltd Cuts Position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

FIL Ltd trimmed its position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 1.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 863,518 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 14,431 shares during the quarter. FIL Ltd’s holdings in Stryker were worth $227,727,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Stryker by 4.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,204,161 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $6,383,121,000 after buying an additional 1,035,957 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust grew its stake in shares of Stryker by 0.9% in the third quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 20,423,471 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $5,386,078,000 after buying an additional 184,760 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Stryker by 1.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,167,321 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $3,428,128,000 after buying an additional 210,940 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Stryker by 5.3% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,120,551 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,346,165,000 after buying an additional 258,602 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Stryker by 4.8% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,975,851 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $784,792,000 after buying an additional 136,142 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.28% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 1,000 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.12, for a total transaction of $263,120.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Glenn S. Boehnlein sold 2,778 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.79, for a total value of $721,696.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SYK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Stryker from $305.00 to $275.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 31st. BTIG Research lowered their price objective on Stryker from $280.00 to $273.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $301.00 target price on shares of Stryker in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Piper Sandler upgraded Stryker from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $250.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Loop Capital initiated coverage on Stryker in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $305.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Stryker has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $290.83.

Shares of Stryker stock opened at $248.19 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $258.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $264.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The company has a market capitalization of $93.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.64, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.00. Stryker Co. has a 1-year low of $227.84 and a 1-year high of $281.16.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The medical technology company reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.72 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $4.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.65 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 11.65% and a return on equity of 24.65%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.81 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Stryker Co. will post 9.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.695 per share. This represents a $2.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. Stryker’s payout ratio is currently 53.36%.

Stryker Profile

Stryker Corp. engages in the provision of medical technology products and services. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology & Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides reconstructive and trauma implant systems. The MedSurg segment deals with surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopy, patient handling and reprocessed medical devices.

