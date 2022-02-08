Cinctive Capital Management LP Sells 16,689 Shares of Driven Brands Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:DRVN)

Cinctive Capital Management LP lessened its position in shares of Driven Brands Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:DRVN) by 13.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 103,408 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,689 shares during the period. Cinctive Capital Management LP’s holdings in Driven Brands were worth $2,987,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in Driven Brands by 28.2% during the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,784,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,105,000 after buying an additional 611,930 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Driven Brands by 21.1% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 95,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,968,000 after purchasing an additional 16,724 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in Driven Brands in the second quarter worth $217,000. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Driven Brands in the third quarter worth $688,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Driven Brands by 10.6% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,044,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,846,000 after purchasing an additional 386,464 shares during the period. 29.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have commented on DRVN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Driven Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Driven Brands from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $39.00 in a report on Friday, October 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Driven Brands presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.60.

Shares of NASDAQ DRVN opened at $28.67 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.80 billion and a PE ratio of 136.53. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.37. Driven Brands Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.26 and a 1 year high of $35.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Driven Brands Profile

Driven Brands Holdings Inc provides automotive services to retail and commercial customers in North America and internationally. It operates through Maintenance; Car Wash, Paint, Collision & Glass; and Platform Services segments. The company offers various services, such as paint, collision, refinishing, glass, vehicle repair, oil change, maintenance, and car wash services.

