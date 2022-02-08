Axa S.A. Acquires 198,955 Shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Axa S.A. boosted its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) by 89.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 421,889 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 198,955 shares during the period. Axa S.A.’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $76,526,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $30,000. Hudock Inc. increased its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 156.3% during the third quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 164 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Covington Capital Management increased its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 269.0% during the second quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 369 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.69% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:VRTX opened at $243.26 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $61.85 billion, a PE ratio of 26.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $222.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $201.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 3.56 and a current ratio of 3.71. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $176.36 and a fifty-two week high of $254.93.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.30 by $0.07. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 30.92% and a return on equity of 32.33%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.22 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 11.22 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Charles F. Wagner, Jr. sold 2,944 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.07, for a total value of $736,206.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Margaret G. Mcglynn sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.79, for a total value of $1,208,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 9,038 shares of company stock worth $2,216,284. 0.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on VRTX shares. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $323.00 to $218.00 in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Wolfe Research upped their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $271.00 to $282.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $260.00 to $288.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $269.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $256.67.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a global biotechnology company. It engages in the business of discovering, developing, manufacturing and commercializing small molecule drugs for patients with serious diseases. The firm focuses on development and commercializing therapies for the treatment of cystic fibrosis, infectious diseases including viral infections such as influenza and bacterial infections, autoimmune diseases such as rheumatoid arthritis, cancer, inflammatory bowel disease and neurological disorders including pain and multiple sclerosis.

