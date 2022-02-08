Virtus ETF Advisers LLC Purchases 430 Shares of FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC)

Virtus ETF Advisers LLC lifted its stake in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC) by 3.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,888 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC’s holdings in FMC were worth $1,272,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of FMC in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of FMC by 40.8% in the third quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,035 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of FMC by 22.0% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,043 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FMC in the third quarter valued at about $105,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of FMC by 542.2% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,556 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 2,158 shares during the last quarter. 87.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get FMC alerts:

FMC stock opened at $108.22 on Tuesday. FMC Co. has a 12 month low of $87.27 and a 12 month high of $122.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $108.17 and its 200-day moving average is $100.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company has a market capitalization of $13.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.73, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.85.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were given a $0.53 dividend. This is an increase from FMC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. FMC’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.49%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on FMC shares. Redburn Partners started coverage on FMC in a research report on Monday, January 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on FMC from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Bank of America raised FMC from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $112.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised FMC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Loop Capital raised FMC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.50.

About FMC

FMC Corp. is an agricultural sciences company, which engages in the provision of solutions to growers and development of pipeline in crop protection, plant health, precision agriculture, and professional pest, and turf management. It offers insect control products under Rynaxypyr and Cyazypyr brands; herbicides under Authority, Boral, Centium, Command, and Gamit brands; insecticides under Talstar and Hero brands; flutriafol-based fungicides; and bionematicides under Quartzo and Presence brands.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC).

Receive News & Ratings for FMC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FMC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.