First Manhattan Co. Sells 144,330 Shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

First Manhattan Co. reduced its stake in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,394,347 shares of the company’s stock after selling 144,330 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co.’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $139,303,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MDLZ. Graypoint LLC grew its stake in Mondelez International by 1.4% in the third quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 12,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $698,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in Mondelez International by 0.5% in the third quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 36,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,099,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Mondelez International by 0.6% in the second quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC now owns 26,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,648,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Mondelez International by 0.8% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 21,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,247,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Andesa Financial Management Inc. grew its stake in Mondelez International by 3.2% in the third quarter. Andesa Financial Management Inc. now owns 5,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. 75.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Mondelez International alerts:

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Mondelez International from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Mondelez International from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Mondelez International from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Mizuho assumed coverage on Mondelez International in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $77.00 target price for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Mondelez International from $70.00 to $73.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Mondelez International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.44.

Shares of MDLZ opened at $67.48 on Tuesday. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $52.91 and a 12 month high of $69.47. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $65.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market cap of $94.13 billion, a PE ratio of 22.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.71.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $7.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.58 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 14.58% and a net margin of 14.97%. The business’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.67 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.06 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.05%.

In other Mondelez International news, EVP Glen Walter sold 6,304 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.49, for a total value of $393,936.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Peter W. May sold 1,250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.66, for a total transaction of $78,325,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,327,062 shares of company stock worth $206,422,748 over the last ninety days. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Mondelez International Profile

Mondelez International, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of snack food and beverage products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Latin America, Asia, Middle East, and Africa, Europe, and North America. Its products include beverages, biscuits, chocolate, gum & candy, cheese & grocery, and meals.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDLZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Mondelez International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondelez International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.