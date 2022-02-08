DeepCurrents Investment Group LLC Takes $176,000 Position in CF Acquisition Corp. V (NASDAQ:CFV)

DeepCurrents Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in CF Acquisition Corp. V (NASDAQ:CFV) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 17,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $176,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. V in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. V in the 2nd quarter valued at $197,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. V in the 3rd quarter valued at $229,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. V in the 2nd quarter valued at $307,000. Finally, Basso Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. V in the 2nd quarter valued at $440,000. Institutional investors own 67.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CFV opened at $5.77 on Tuesday. CF Acquisition Corp. V has a 12-month low of $8.51 and a 12-month high of $12.33. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.66.

CF Acquisition Corp. V, a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

