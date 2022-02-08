Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) Shares Bought by Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) by 29.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,955,310 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 671,275 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Anthem were worth $1,101,739,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ANTM. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Anthem during the third quarter worth $26,000. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Anthem during the third quarter worth $28,000. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Anthem by 76.7% during the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 76 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Anthem during the second quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Anthem during the second quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors own 87.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ANTM opened at $449.43 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market cap of $109.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.18, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.06. Anthem, Inc. has a 52 week low of $286.04 and a 52 week high of $470.02. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $441.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $410.40.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported $5.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.11 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.47 billion. Anthem had a net margin of 4.40% and a return on equity of 18.20%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.54 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Anthem, Inc. will post 28.42 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th will be given a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. Anthem’s payout ratio is currently 18.28%.

ANTM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Anthem from $408.00 to $452.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Anthem from $460.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Anthem from $561.00 to $518.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 28th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Anthem from $465.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Anthem from $408.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $483.40.

Anthem, Inc provides life, hospital and medical insurance plans. It offers a broad spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to the large and small employer, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets. The company operates through the following segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx and Other.

