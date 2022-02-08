Invesco Ltd. Sells 2,190,818 Shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Invesco Ltd. trimmed its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 19.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,166,682 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,190,818 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $892,008,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of MS. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 1,749.6% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,959,834 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $363,077,000 after purchasing an additional 3,745,744 shares in the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new position in Morgan Stanley during the second quarter valued at approximately $339,405,000. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 99.4% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,497,814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $548,132,000 after purchasing an additional 2,740,549 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 31.8% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,650,501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $701,473,000 after purchasing an additional 1,845,940 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 45.5% in the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 5,802,536 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $532,035,000 after buying an additional 1,813,517 shares in the last quarter. 84.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Morgan Stanley alerts:

In related news, insider Daniel A. Simkowitz sold 18,414 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.56, for a total value of $1,888,539.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Andrew M. Saperstein sold 15,471 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.80, for a total transaction of $1,497,592.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 52,299 shares of company stock worth $5,246,867. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on MS shares. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Morgan Stanley from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $97.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, October 15th. TheStreet raised shares of Morgan Stanley from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Citigroup raised shares of Morgan Stanley from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $105.00 to $115.00 in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Morgan Stanley in a report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $119.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.00.

MS stock opened at $106.00 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31. Morgan Stanley has a twelve month low of $72.78 and a twelve month high of $106.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $190.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.46. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $100.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $100.54.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $14.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.59 billion. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 24.60% and a return on equity of 15.42%. The business’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.92 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Morgan Stanley will post 7.7 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley’s payout ratio is presently 34.87%.

Morgan Stanley Company Profile

Morgan Stanley operates as a global financial services company. The firm provides investment banking products and services to its clients and customers including corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS).

Receive News & Ratings for Morgan Stanley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morgan Stanley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.