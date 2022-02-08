Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) Stock Position Raised by Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 20,536,301 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 484,477 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Exelon were worth $992,723,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of EXC. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exelon during the second quarter worth $27,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Exelon by 40.0% during the third quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Nvwm LLC bought a new position in Exelon during the third quarter valued at about $40,000. Sonora Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Exelon during the third quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC bought a new position in Exelon during the second quarter valued at about $46,000. 79.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Mizuho cut their target price on Exelon from $57.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Vertical Research downgraded Exelon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Barclays started coverage on shares of Exelon in a research report on Monday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $46.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Exelon from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Exelon from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.09.

Shares of NASDAQ EXC opened at $43.64 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $42.67 billion, a PE ratio of 25.52, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Exelon Co. has a 1-year low of $38.35 and a 1-year high of $58.21. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $54.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.71.

In other news, CEO Christopher M. Crane sold 285,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.49, for a total value of $15,244,650.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Calvin Butler, Jr. sold 26,708 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.61, for a total transaction of $1,538,647.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 340,708 shares of company stock worth $18,348,908 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Exelon Corp. operates as a utility services holding company, which engages in the energy generation, power marketing, and energy delivery business. It operates through the following segments: Mid Atlantic, Midwest, New York, Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT) and other Power Regions. The Mid-Atlantic segment represents operations in the eastern half of PJM, which includes New Jersey, Maryland, Virginia, West Virginia, Delaware, the District of Columbia and parts of Pennsylvania and North Carolina.

