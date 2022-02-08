$146.03 Million in Sales Expected for Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR) to announce sales of $146.03 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Shift4 Payments’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $142.80 million and the highest estimate coming in at $149.50 million. Shift4 Payments reported sales of $88.80 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 64.4%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Shift4 Payments will report full year sales of $517.33 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $499.20 million to $527.90 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $699.77 million, with estimates ranging from $674.30 million to $749.60 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Shift4 Payments.

Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $148.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.23 million. Shift4 Payments had a negative return on equity of 3.43% and a negative net margin of 4.34%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.05) earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Shift4 Payments from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Shift4 Payments in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Shift4 Payments in a research report on Monday, November 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $69.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Shift4 Payments from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group assumed coverage on Shift4 Payments in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.56.

In other news, insider Jordan Frankel sold 1,322 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.41, for a total value of $71,930.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 12.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Shift4 Payments in the 2nd quarter valued at about $438,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Shift4 Payments by 3,385.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $827,000 after buying an additional 8,463 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of Shift4 Payments by 201.7% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 9,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $933,000 after acquiring an additional 6,657 shares during the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of Shift4 Payments by 57.6% during the 2nd quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 14,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,315,000 after acquiring an additional 5,127 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Shift4 Payments by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $896,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. 71.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:FOUR opened at $51.00 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -50.00 and a beta of 1.93. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.50. Shift4 Payments has a 12 month low of $43.08 and a 12 month high of $104.11. The company has a current ratio of 8.27, a quick ratio of 8.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.99.

Shift4 Payments, Inc (NYSE FOUR) provides integrated payment processing and technology solutions in the United States. Its payments platform provides omni-channel card acceptance and processing solutions, including end-to-end payment processing for various payment types; merchant acquiring; proprietary omni-channel gateway; complementary software integrations; integrated and mobile point-of-sale (POS) solutions; security and risk management solutions; and reporting and analytical tools, as well as tokenization, risk management/underwriting, payment device and chargeback management, fraud prevention, and gift card solutions.

