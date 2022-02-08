First Ascent Asset Management LLC Acquires Shares of 13,857 NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF (BATS:NUSC)

First Ascent Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF (BATS:NUSC) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 13,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $603,000.
Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Compass Ion Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC now owns 704,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,626,000 after purchasing an additional 63,548 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 29,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,272,000 after purchasing an additional 3,602 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF by 68.5% in the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 36,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,597,000 after purchasing an additional 14,942 shares during the last quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC increased its position in shares of NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC now owns 11,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $520,000 after purchasing an additional 1,458 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eastern Bank boosted its holdings in shares of NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 114,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,979,000 after buying an additional 1,072 shares in the last quarter.
Shares of NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $38.74 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.55. NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $24.96 and a 12-month high of $29.93.
