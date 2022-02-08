First Ascent Asset Management LLC Takes $603,000 Position in NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF (BATS:NUSC)

First Ascent Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF (BATS:NUSC) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 13,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $603,000.
Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NUSC. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its stake in NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 30,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,371,000 after purchasing an additional 4,149 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 25,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,134,000 after purchasing an additional 2,467 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF by 24.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF by 89.7% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 6,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 3,262 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF by 33.8% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 52,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,390,000 after purchasing an additional 13,374 shares during the period.
Shares of BATS:NUSC opened at $38.74 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $41.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.55. NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $24.96 and a 1-year high of $29.93.
