First Ascent Asset Management LLC Invests $24.74 Million in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX)

First Ascent Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 955,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,740,000. Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF accounts for about 5.5% of First Ascent Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. First Ascent Asset Management LLC owned 0.53% of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the third quarter worth about $32,000. CX Institutional bought a new position in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the third quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. bought a new position in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the third quarter worth about $40,000.

NYSEARCA:DFAX opened at $25.73 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $25.84. Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 52-week low of $24.72 and a 52-week high of $27.31.

