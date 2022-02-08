Hunting Hill Global Capital LLC Takes $152,000 Position in Trepont Acquisition Corp I (NYSE:TACA)

Hunting Hill Global Capital LLC purchased a new position in Trepont Acquisition Corp I (NYSE:TACA) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 15,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $152,000. Hunting Hill Global Capital LLC owned 0.07% of Trepont Acquisition Corp I at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TACA. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. purchased a new position in Trepont Acquisition Corp I in the 2nd quarter worth about $709,000. Berkley W R Corp increased its stake in Trepont Acquisition Corp I by 30.4% in the 2nd quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 90,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $898,000 after buying an additional 21,122 shares during the period. Finally, Whitebox Advisors LLC increased its stake in Trepont Acquisition Corp I by 46.7% in the 2nd quarter. Whitebox Advisors LLC now owns 146,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,451,000 after buying an additional 46,711 shares during the period. 82.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TACA stock opened at $10.01 on Tuesday. Trepont Acquisition Corp I has a 12 month low of $9.68 and a 12 month high of $10.45. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.99.

Trepont Acquisition Corp I is a blank check company. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in San Francisco, California.

