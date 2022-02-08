TFI International (NYSE:TFII) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.34 EPS

TFI International (NYSE:TFII) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.34, MarketWatch Earnings reports. TFI International had a return on equity of 22.94% and a net margin of 8.66%. The business had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.98 earnings per share. TFI International’s revenue for the quarter was up 90.8% compared to the same quarter last year.
NYSE TFII opened at $105.00 on Tuesday. TFI International has a twelve month low of $69.16 and a twelve month high of $120.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.68 billion, a PE ratio of 17.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.61. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $98.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $105.17.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. This is a boost from TFI International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. TFI International’s payout ratio is currently 19.15%.
A hedge fund recently raised its stake in TFI International stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of TFI International Inc. (NYSE:TFII) by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 97,547 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,746 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.11% of TFI International worth $9,967,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 58.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About TFI International
TFI International, Inc engages in the provision of freight transportation and logistics services. It operates through the following segments: Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload, Truckload, and Logistics. The Package and Courier segment consists of pickup, transport, and delivery of items across North America.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on TFI International (TFII)
- Simpson Manufacturing Co. Inc Is Building A Better Investment
- Jabil Circuits Stock is a Resilient Electronics Play
- Tyson Foods Flies To New Highs
- 3 Stocks for Bargain Hunters to Buy Now
- 3 Best Sports Betting Stocks in Light of Next Week’s Super Bowl
Receive News & Ratings for TFI International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TFI International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.