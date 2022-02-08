TFI International (NYSE:TFII) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.34 EPS

TFI International (NYSE:TFII) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.34, MarketWatch Earnings reports. TFI International had a return on equity of 22.94% and a net margin of 8.66%. The business had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.98 earnings per share. TFI International’s revenue for the quarter was up 90.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

NYSE TFII opened at $105.00 on Tuesday. TFI International has a twelve month low of $69.16 and a twelve month high of $120.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.68 billion, a PE ratio of 17.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.61. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $98.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $105.17.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. This is a boost from TFI International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. TFI International’s payout ratio is currently 19.15%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TFI International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Wolfe Research cut TFI International from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Susquehanna began coverage on TFI International in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. They set a “positive” rating and a $132.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on TFI International from $117.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Desjardins lifted their price objective on TFI International from C$158.00 to C$161.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, TFI International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $128.28.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in TFI International stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of TFI International Inc. (NYSE:TFII) by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 97,547 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,746 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.11% of TFI International worth $9,967,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 58.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About TFI International

TFI International, Inc engages in the provision of freight transportation and logistics services. It operates through the following segments: Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload, Truckload, and Logistics. The Package and Courier segment consists of pickup, transport, and delivery of items across North America.

