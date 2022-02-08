EuroDry (EDRY) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

EuroDry (NASDAQ:EDRY) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $4.86 per share for the quarter.
EuroDry (NASDAQ:EDRY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $3.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.32 by ($0.53). The firm had revenue of $19.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.83 million. EuroDry had a return on equity of 41.95% and a net margin of 30.60%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.05 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect EuroDry to post $13 EPS for the current fiscal year and $16 EPS for the next fiscal year.
NASDAQ:EDRY opened at $23.32 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. EuroDry has a 52-week low of $6.30 and a 52-week high of $34.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 0.27. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $19.16.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered EuroDry from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th.
About EuroDry
Eurodry Ltd. engages in the provision of ocean-going transportation services. It owns and operates drybulk carriers that transport major bulks such as iron ore, coal and grains, and minor bulks , which includes bauxite, phosphate, and fertilizers. The company was founded on January 8, 2018 and is headquartered in Athens, Greece.
