EuroDry (EDRY) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

EuroDry (NASDAQ:EDRY) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $4.86 per share for the quarter.

EuroDry (NASDAQ:EDRY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $3.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.32 by ($0.53). The firm had revenue of $19.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.83 million. EuroDry had a return on equity of 41.95% and a net margin of 30.60%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.05 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect EuroDry to post $13 EPS for the current fiscal year and $16 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ:EDRY opened at $23.32 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. EuroDry has a 52-week low of $6.30 and a 52-week high of $34.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 0.27. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $19.16.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in EuroDry stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of EuroDry Ltd. (NASDAQ:EDRY) by 5,191.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,239 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,140 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.21% of EuroDry worth $128,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 17.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered EuroDry from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th.

About EuroDry

Eurodry Ltd. engages in the provision of ocean-going transportation services. It owns and operates drybulk carriers that transport major bulks such as iron ore, coal and grains, and minor bulks , which includes bauxite, phosphate, and fertilizers. The company was founded on January 8, 2018 and is headquartered in Athens, Greece.

