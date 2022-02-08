Precept Management LLC Has $2.64 Million Stock Position in Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE)

Precept Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE) by 26.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,000 shares during the quarter. Grand Canyon Education accounts for 1.2% of Precept Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Precept Management LLC’s holdings in Grand Canyon Education were worth $2,639,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Grand Canyon Education during the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Grand Canyon Education in the first quarter valued at approximately $77,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Grand Canyon Education in the second quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 59.2% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Grand Canyon Education in the third quarter valued at approximately $118,000. 91.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LOPE stock opened at $82.32 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $82.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $85.02. Grand Canyon Education, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $70.00 and a fifty-two week high of $115.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a PE ratio of 14.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.51.

LOPE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Berenberg Bank cut shares of Grand Canyon Education from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $110.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Grand Canyon Education from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. Finally, Barrington Research cut their target price on shares of Grand Canyon Education from $115.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $102.25.

About Grand Canyon Education

Grand Canyon Education, Inc engages in the provision of education services. It offers graduate and undergraduate degree programs and certificates across colleges. The company was founded by Christopher C. Richardson and Brent D. Richardson in November 2003 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

