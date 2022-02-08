Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (HTLF) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.27 on February 25th

Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLF) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, January 21st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.27 per share by the bank on Friday, February 25th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th.

Heartland Financial USA has increased its dividend by 77.8% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 6 consecutive years. Heartland Financial USA has a payout ratio of 20.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Heartland Financial USA to earn $5.21 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.08 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 20.7%.

Shares of HTLF opened at $50.21 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $50.79 and a 200 day moving average of $49.24. Heartland Financial USA has a one year low of $42.84 and a one year high of $54.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.04 and a beta of 1.21.

Heartland Financial USA (NASDAQ:HTLF) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The bank reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by ($0.10). Heartland Financial USA had a net margin of 30.64% and a return on equity of 10.98%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.03 EPS. Analysts expect that Heartland Financial USA will post 4.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 20.7% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,919 shares of the bank’s stock worth $620,000 after acquiring an additional 2,212 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 17.1% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 37,771 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,816,000 after buying an additional 5,503 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 102.3% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,246 shares of the bank’s stock worth $541,000 after buying an additional 5,688 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Heartland Financial USA in the third quarter worth $333,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 20.8% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 59,960 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,883,000 after purchasing an additional 10,317 shares during the period. 59.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on HTLF. Stephens raised shares of Heartland Financial USA from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Heartland Financial USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Heartland Financial USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday.

Heartland Financial USA Company Profile

Heartland Financial USA, Inc operates as a bank holding company. The firm provides commercial banking services. It also engages in the business of community banking. The company was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Dubuque, IA.

