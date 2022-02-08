Blockzero Labs Reaches Market Capitalization of $3.53 Million (XIO)

Blockzero Labs (CURRENCY:XIO) traded up 16.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on February 8th. Blockzero Labs has a market cap of $3.53 million and approximately $396,865.00 worth of Blockzero Labs was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Blockzero Labs has traded up 26.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Blockzero Labs coin can now be purchased for $0.0965 or 0.00000222 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002298 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00004392 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001145 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002300 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $18.02 or 0.00041461 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $45.85 or 0.00105512 BTC.

Blockzero Labs Profile

Blockzero Labs (CRYPTO:XIO) is a coin. Blockzero Labs’ total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 36,592,410 coins. The Reddit community for Blockzero Labs is https://reddit.com/r/XIO_Network . Blockzero Labs’ official Twitter account is @xio_network and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “XIO is an alternative crowdfunding and growth system for early-stage blockchain startups. Citizens of the Network can stake cryptocurrency projects to earn exclusive token rewards. XIO (XIO) is an Ethereum-based cryptocurrency. “

