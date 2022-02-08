Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.370-$1.450 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of BDN opened at $13.06 on Tuesday. Brandywine Realty Trust has a 52-week low of $11.51 and a 52-week high of $15.16. The company has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a PE ratio of 163.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.32). Brandywine Realty Trust had a return on equity of 0.70% and a net margin of 2.51%. The company had revenue of $125.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.31 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.36 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Brandywine Realty Trust will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 5th were issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 4th. Brandywine Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 950.12%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Brandywine Realty Trust from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. StockNews.com upgraded Brandywine Realty Trust from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, Truist Financial cut Brandywine Realty Trust from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Brandywine Realty Trust has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $14.50.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Brandywine Realty Trust stock. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 17,220 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

Brandywine Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in owning, leasing, and managing an urban, town centre and suburban office portfolio. Its services include asset management, development and construction, investment, marketing & leasing, property management and tenant. The firm operates through the following business segments: Philadelphia Central Business District, Pennsylvania Suburbs, Metropolitan Washington, Austin & Texas and Other.

