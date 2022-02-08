Hunting Hill Global Capital LLC Buys Shares of 243,320 Springwater Special Situations Corp (NASDAQ:SWSS)

Hunting Hill Global Capital LLC bought a new stake in Springwater Special Situations Corp (NASDAQ:SWSS) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 243,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,377,000. Springwater Special Situations comprises approximately 0.7% of Hunting Hill Global Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding.

Separately, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Springwater Special Situations in the third quarter valued at $2,200,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Springwater Special Situations alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:SWSS opened at $9.80 on Tuesday. Springwater Special Situations Corp has a 52-week low of $9.71 and a 52-week high of $10.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $9.80.

Springwater Special Situations Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. Springwater Special Situations Corp. is based in New York.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SWSS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Springwater Special Situations Corp (NASDAQ:SWSS).

Receive News & Ratings for Springwater Special Situations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Springwater Special Situations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.