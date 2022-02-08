Swmg LLC Acquires 4,457 Shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI)

Swmg LLC grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI) by 639.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,154 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,457 shares during the quarter. Swmg LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF were worth $324,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 500.0% in the third quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 56.1% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 8,986 shares during the period. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 500.0% in the third quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. now owns 426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the period. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 500.0% in the third quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the period. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 500.0% in the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA IHI opened at $59.41 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $62.31 and its 200-day moving average is $63.62. iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF has a 12-month low of $52.44 and a 12-month high of $67.29.

