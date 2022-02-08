Swmg LLC Sells 1,395 Shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV)

Swmg LLC lowered its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV) by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,460 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,395 shares during the period. Swmg LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF were worth $693,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF in the third quarter worth $4,737,000. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC increased its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 23.1% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $916,000 after purchasing an additional 2,097 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Sun Financial Corp bought a new stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF in the third quarter worth $2,694,000. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 2.6% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 89,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,354,000 after purchasing an additional 2,307 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KWB Wealth increased its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 1.8% in the third quarter. KWB Wealth now owns 180,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,768,000 after purchasing an additional 3,135 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF alerts:

Shares of SLYV opened at $80.37 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $83.50 and its 200 day moving average is $83.82. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF has a fifty-two week low of $74.23 and a fifty-two week high of $91.11.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLYV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.