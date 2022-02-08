Swmg LLC Has $9.71 Million Stock Position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

Swmg LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG) by 30.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 91,224 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,131 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF comprises 5.6% of Swmg LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Swmg LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $9,713,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Patten Group Inc. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 0.9% during the third quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 27,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,963,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 135.1% in the third quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 82,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,818,000 after buying an additional 47,599 shares in the last quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 21.1% in the third quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after buying an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Copperleaf Capital LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 57.7% in the third quarter. Copperleaf Capital LLC now owns 28,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,991,000 after acquiring an additional 10,275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 3.5% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $830,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BATS:EFG opened at $99.04 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $105.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $108.79. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $67.58 and a 12-month high of $85.81.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

