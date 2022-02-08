Swmg LLC Sells 421 Shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF (NYSEARCA:EWW)

Swmg LLC cut its holdings in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF (NYSEARCA:EWW) by 3.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 10,351 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 421 shares during the period. Swmg LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF were worth $500,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF during the third quarter worth about $41,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF during the third quarter worth about $51,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF during the third quarter worth about $199,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF during the second quarter worth about $272,000.

NYSEARCA EWW opened at $48.29 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $48.93. iShares MSCI Mexico ETF has a 1-year low of $40.20 and a 1-year high of $51.58.

iShares MSCI Mexico Capped ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Mexico Capped Investable Market Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Mexico IMI 25/50 Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Mexican Stock Exchange.

