Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMO) Holdings Lowered by Optimal Asset Management Inc.

Optimal Asset Management Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMO) by 17.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 8,023 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,676 shares during the quarter. Optimal Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF were worth $485,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF during the third quarter valued at $30,000. Trilogy Capital Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 3,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $392,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $487,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $681,000.

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF stock opened at $60.76 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $62.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.90. Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF has a 1 year low of $49.27 and a 1 year high of $65.83.

